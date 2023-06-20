Summer Escapes
Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 victims after entering home through bedroom window

Tyonne Pierce.(East Hartford Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted two people in an East Hartford home, according to police.

Authorities said the man entered through a bedroom window at a home on Whitney Street on Friday. Two victims were sleeping in a bed.

“One victim awoke to being touched in a sexual manner by the suspect, who then forced the second victim to touch him,” East Hartford police said.

One of the victims fought the suspect while the other victim fled the bedroom.

The suspect then left the home through a broken bedroom window, police said.

Officers could not find the suspect nearby.

“A weapon was never seen by the victims; but was implied by the suspect during the incident,” police said.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Tyonne Pierce of East Hartford.

Pierce was taken into police custody Monday night. He was charged with sexual assault first-degree, sexual assault-fourth degree, home invasion, and assault third-degree.

Police said Pierce is being held on a $500,000 bond.

