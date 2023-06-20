Summer Escapes
Man shot during carjacking in Norwalk

Norwalk police (file).
Norwalk police (file).(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – A man was shot during a carjacking in Norwalk on Monday, according to police.

It happened in the area of 580 Main Avenue. Police received a report of the incident at 5:47 p.m.

A suspect took a victim’s car by force, said police.

“During the incident the person was shot in the leg and the perpetrator fled the area in the stolen vehicle,” Norwalk police said.

The victim was given medical care on scene before being taken to Norwalk Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police a man wearing a face mask entered the car. The man pointed a gun at the victim and told them to drive, authorities said.

“A short time later a struggle ensued, during which the gun went off and the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg,” Norwalk police said. “The victim exited the vehicle after being shot and the suspect drove away.”

Danbury police later arrested the suspect on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Norwalk Police Detective Kougioumtzidis at (203) 854-3185 or by email at nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.gov.

