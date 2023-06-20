Summer Escapes
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home

STOCK PHOTO of Black bear with cubs. Courtesy: Forrest Hogue
(Courtesy: Forrest Hogue)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CANTON, CT (WFSB) – A mother bear and three cubs broke into a Canton home Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Canton police officers and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to the home, authorities said.

Police did not share what street the home is on. They said it happened in the northern part of town.

DEEP is in charge of the investigation, according to police.

Canton police recommended these bear safety tips:

  • Keeping first floor windows closed
  • Keeping trash in the garage
  • Be aware of bear activity
  • Keep in mind of pets when letting them out
  • Stay away from mama bears and cubs

For DEEP’s list on being “Bear Aware” click HERE.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

