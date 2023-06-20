Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Search resumes for missing actor Julian Sands in Southern California mountains

Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over...
Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over the weekend.(San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The search for British actor Julian Sands resumed over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The 65-year-old actor was first reported missing in January after going hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

More than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff took part in the search in remote areas across Mount Baldy on Saturday.

They were supported by two helicopters and drone crews, but officials say they still haven’t found Sands.

The San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight ground and air searches, with volunteers clocking in more than 500 hours of search time.

Severe weather conditions have presented ongoing challenges in the search for the actor.

Sands is best known for his work in shows like “24,” and the movies “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said there is a chance for isolated showers on Tuesday.
Technical Discussion: A relatively dry and warm week, with hotter weather this weekend!
Police lights generic.
Man dead in rollover crash on I-84 in Vernon identified
18-year-old Cassidy Lawlor of Glastonbury.
RESOLVED: Glastonbury Police looking for missing teen who may be in distress

Latest News

What to know before you go to the Travelers Championship
What to know before you go to the Travelers Championship
Educators and parents share how they teach about Juneteenth
Educators and parents share how they teach about Juneteenth
INTERVIEW: We sat down with BROCKHAMPTON's Dom McLennon
INTERVIEW: We sat down with BROCKHAMPTON's Dom McLennon
Descendant of soldier serving in all-Black military regiment during Civil War speaks out
Descendant of soldier serving in all-Black military regiment during Civil War speaks out
Juneteenth celebrations in Connecticut
Juneteenth celebrations in Connecticut