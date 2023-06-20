Waterbury police investigate incident on Piedmont Street
A neighbor reported seeing a half dozen police cruisers and a fire truck on the street during the incident.
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury police are conducting an investigation at an apartment on Piedmont Street.
Officials and first responders have been present outside the Waterbury apartment since 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.
A neighbor reported seeing a half dozen police cruisers and a fire truck outside the apartment.
Police have not released any detailed information about their investigation as they continue to look into the incident.
Eyewitness News Crews are at the Scene Gathering Information. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.