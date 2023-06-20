Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Waterbury police investigate incident on Piedmont Street

A neighbor reported seeing a half dozen police cruisers and a fire truck on the street during the incident.
A neighbor reported seeing a half dozen police cruisers and a fire truck on the street during the incident.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury police are conducting an investigation at an apartment on Piedmont Street.

Officials and first responders have been present outside the Waterbury apartment since 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.

A police presence was seen outside of an apartment complex on Piedmont Street in Waterbury.

A neighbor reported seeing a half dozen police cruisers and a fire truck outside the apartment.

Police have not released any detailed information about their investigation as they continue to look into the incident.

Eyewitness News Crews are at the Scene Gathering Information. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
A Wethersfield man was charged with DUI.
Wrong-way driver charged with DUI in South Windsor
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: The week continues with relatively dry conditions and warm temps. Hotter weather this weekend!
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway

Latest News

Windsor police search for missing man with dementia
Windsor police use bloodhounds, drones to search for missing man
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: The week continues with relatively dry conditions and warm temps. Hotter weather this weekend!
A neighbor reported seeing a half dozen police cruisers and a fire truck on the street during...
Waterbury police investigate incident on Piedmont Street
Officials from multiple agencies were last seen searching Meadows State Park by the Connecticut...
Windsor police use bloodhounds, drones to search for missing man