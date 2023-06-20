What to know before you go to the Travelers Championship

Conn. (WFSB) - Travelers Championship week is underway at the TPC River Highlands.

If you’re planning on attending the Travelers Championship as a spectator, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Avoid the intersection of Golf Club Road and Route 99. Unless you live in the TPC River Highlands, are a member of the media, or have VIP access, members of the public are not allowed in. Spectators will be allowed to come in through another side road.

Once you come through security, you can head straight to the driving range, make a left, and you’ll be headed towards the main entrance which brings you to all the main activities and all 18 holes.