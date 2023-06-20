Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

What to know before you go to the Travelers Championship

What to know before you go to the Travelers Championship
By Marc Robbins
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conn. (WFSB) - Travelers Championship week is underway at the TPC River Highlands.

If you’re planning on attending the Travelers Championship as a spectator, there are a few things to keep in mind:

  • Avoid the intersection of Golf Club Road and Route 99. Unless you live in the TPC River Highlands, are a member of the media, or have VIP access, members of the public are not allowed in.
    • Spectators will be allowed to come in through another side road.
  • Once you come through security, you can head straight to the driving range, make a left, and you’ll be headed towards the main entrance which brings you to all the main activities and all 18 holes.
  • Travelers posted QR codes around the Highlands so spectators can see which pairing is coming up next.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
Search for missing Connecticut free diver in Bahamas suspended
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said there is a chance for isolated showers on Tuesday.
Technical Discussion: A relatively dry and warm week, with hotter weather this weekend!
Police lights generic.
Man dead in rollover crash on I-84 in Vernon identified
18-year-old Cassidy Lawlor of Glastonbury.
RESOLVED: Glastonbury Police looking for missing teen who may be in distress

Latest News

Educators and parents share how they teach about Juneteenth
Educators and parents share how they teach about Juneteenth
INTERVIEW: We sat down with BROCKHAMPTON's Dom McLennon
INTERVIEW: We sat down with BROCKHAMPTON's Dom McLennon
Descendant of soldier serving in all-Black military regiment during Civil War speaks out
Descendant of soldier serving in all-Black military regiment during Civil War speaks out
Juneteenth celebrations in Connecticut
Juneteenth celebrations in Connecticut