What to know before you go to the Travelers Championship
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Travelers Championship week is underway at the TPC River Highlands.
If you’re planning on attending the Travelers Championship as a spectator, there are a few things to keep in mind:
- Avoid the intersection of Golf Club Road and Route 99. Unless you live in the TPC River Highlands, are a member of the media, or have VIP access, members of the public are not allowed in.
- Spectators will be allowed to come in through another side road.
- Once you come through security, you can head straight to the driving range, make a left, and you’ll be headed towards the main entrance which brings you to all the main activities and all 18 holes.
- Travelers posted QR codes around the Highlands so spectators can see which pairing is coming up next.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.