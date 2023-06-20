Windsor police search for missing man with dementia

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Windsor police are looking for a missing man with dementia.

Police were dispatched to a home on Becker Circle around 6:10 p.m. Monday on the report of a missing person.

Police identified the missing person as 80-year-old Earl Wright and started searching for him.

Wright has recently been diagnosed with dementia, police said.

He has been described as a Black male standing at 5′9″ and weighs 130 lbs. He has brown eyes and salt and pepper hair.

Wright was last seen wearing a black shirt with a grey zip-up hoodie and jeans.

He reportedly left his home on foot around 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

Windsor police used bloodhounds and drones to search for Wright.

Officials from multiple agencies were last seen searching Meadows State Park by the Connecticut River.

They will continue the search Tuesday morning.

Police are asking anyone who might see him to give them a call.

