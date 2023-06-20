Work zone cameras going up across Connecticut highways

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - New work zone cameras are going up across Connecticut highways to keep people from driving too fast.

Most recently, they were added to I-95 in East Lyme where crews are widening the road and making it safer for drivers.

Now, near the I-395 interchange, there is a white van parked with cameras on it. The camera takes a photo of the license plates of cars going by it. Drivers going 15+ mph over the speed limit will receive a warning in the mail.

The second time they are caught going that fast, they’ll get a $75 ticket.

This new technology is a part of a year-long project for the state and the cameras are in a handful of work zone locations across Connecticut.

The sites are chosen by the workers on the road who speak up if cars are going too fast.

So far, DOT says about one in six drivers are speeding by these cars.

“We’ve sent about 1,300 warnings out to people and so far we have not sent any citations,” Josh Morgan with CT DOT said. The hope is that people who are hitting the threshold and getting the warning is that it’s a wakeup call for them and they won’t be a repeat offender.”

The cameras went live in East Lyme on June 5. There is not timeline yet as to when they will be moved to a new location.

