Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

32-year-old posed as student at 3 high schools in Boston, officials say

Boston Public Schools staff reviewed her paperwork, and they discovered what they called falsified documents. (WCVB)
By WCVB staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) – A 32-year-old woman attended three high schools in Massachusetts, transferring from school to school by enrolling under multiple false names, officials said.

Authorities said the bizarre and elaborate scheme went on for months until a man posing as her father tried to withdraw her from English High School a week after she enrolled. Boston Public Schools staff reviewed her paperwork, and they discovered what they called falsified documents.

Police were notified, and it became a criminal investigation. She also is believed to have attended Brighton High School and Jeremiah Burke High School.

“There have been some conversations with students already and school staff who were in contact with this individual,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “We do not have any evidence at this moment of any harm or risk to the young people, thank goodness.”

The woman’s adult father would not comment on the case but said his daughter is now getting the mental health care she needs.

“You think you’ve seen everything,” Wu said. “And we’re looking to make sure that we can find out all the details of what happened here and what the motivation might have been.”

A student who knew her at Burke said he was shocked.

“She definitely didn’t look 32, I can tell you that,” he said. “I wouldn’t have thought she was 32.”

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WalletHub released its report on 2023's Best- & Worst-Run cities in America.
2 CT cities ranked among the worst-run in the country
Trevor Watson faces attempted murder and other charges for chasing his wife in a vehicle and...
Husband charged with attempted murder after pursuing wife in Waterbury
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard says sounds and banging noises heard from search area for Titanic submersible
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
911 recording released: Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home

Latest News

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a yearslong...
Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel
Sub search: 'We don't know what the sounds were,' Coast Guard official says
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard says sounds and banging noises heard from search area for Titanic submersible
Durham disagrees with Trump assessment of Barr
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
New rule would make all railroads alert first responders within 10 miles of derailed train cargo