Crews search Housatonic River for missing teen

NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) – Crews are searching the Housatonic River in North Canaan for a missing 15-year-old, according to authorities.

State police said the search is in the river near West Main Street.

Police did not share any more details, but said crews are still on scene.

