Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Crews search Housatonic River for missing teen

BREAKING NEWS WFSB
BREAKING NEWS WFSB
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) – Crews are searching the Housatonic River in North Canaan for a missing 15-year-old, according to authorities.

State police said the search is in the river near West Main Street.

Police did not share any more details, but said crews are still on scene.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WalletHub released its report on 2023's Best- & Worst-Run cities in America.
2 CT cities ranked among the worst-run in the country
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Trevor Watson faces attempted murder and other charges for chasing his wife in a vehicle and...
Husband charged with attempted murder after pursuing wife in Waterbury
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
911 recording released: Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home

Latest News

Connecticut mom creates new mineral sunscreen
VIDEO: Connecticut mom creates new mineral sunscreen
CT mom changes the way parents look at sunscreen
A man who lived in CT is on a missing submersible.
VIDEO: Man with CT connection missing on sub
Update given to Stone Academy students
VIDEO: Update given to Stone Academy students