CT mom changes the way parents look at sunscreen

(WFSB) - A Connecticut mom is changing the way parents look at sunscreen.

She created Baby Donna, a sunscreen designed with darker skin in mind.

Playing in the sun is all fun and games until the sun leaves you with a crippling burn.

Plus, putting on sunscreen isn’t always enjoyable.

It can leave a thick, creamy white cast on certain skin tones and some products even contain harmful chemicals.

“I was just like Black and brown children should have sunscreen that when it says sheer on it it’s sheer,” said Dalaise Hickey, a Connecticut mom. “As well as they should have some representation in the industry.”

Hickey brought Baby Donna to the market at the end of May.

She started brainstorming the idea of creating an all-natural sunscreen well over a decade ago when she had her son.

“When he was like 6 I realized chemical sunscreens were pretty toxic for him so I started using mineral sunscreen on him and he always had that white cast,” Hickey said.

Years later, her daughter Penelope was born and diagnosed with eczema.

Between irritating chemicals and the color of sunscreen, she was inspired to take matters into her own hands.

“I started calling manufacturers and telling them my plan,” said Hickey. “It took about a month until I actually found once that was willing to work with me and really saw my dream and we started formulating and it was close to a year of back and forth to get it right.”

She wanted a product that moisturized, blended into the skin and was clean. But the process of creating the formula proved to be an uphill battle.

Hickey explained that zinc is white so finding a way to minimize the color took time.

“It took me about 30 calls until I met a chemist who really was on board,” Hickey said.

Now that the product of sunscreen has come to life, she wants to expand her product line to kids outside the range of 3 to 5 years old.

“Next year the plan is to expand to a lotion that is SPF 50 that can be used on all children.

Her product, made with your little one in mind, is available on her site babydonna.com.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.