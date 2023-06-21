Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Deputies retrieve massive snake from roof of home, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding...
The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding the large reptile.(Barron County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – Deputies in Wisconsin recently responded to reports of a giant snake on the roof of a home, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

“We think the description of ‘giant’ was an undersell,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Deputies were able to utilize some tools to retrieve and secure the massive snake from the roof.

“We won’t judge people’s choice of pets BUT … we’re pretty sure most people live in NW Wisconsin to avoid these jungle monsters,” the sheriff’s office joked.

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of the snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding the large reptile.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WalletHub released its report on 2023's Best- & Worst-Run cities in America.
2 CT cities ranked among the worst-run in the country
Trevor Watson faces attempted murder and other charges for chasing his wife in a vehicle and...
Husband charged with attempted murder after pursuing wife in Waterbury
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
STOCK PHOTO of Black bear with cubs. Courtesy: Forrest Hogue
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’
East Hartford woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’

Latest News

FILE - In this May 8, 2003, file photo, a northern spotted owl sits on a tree branch in the...
Biden administration moves to restore endangered species protections dropped by Trump
Search effort grows for Titanic sub
HOMETOWN SCRAMBLE: The Long Day
Creamer is facing charges of resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, and violation of a...
VIDEO: Man chased by deputies at beach after allegedly refusing to get out of dangerous water
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a Federal...
Fed’s Powell: More rate hikes are likely this year to fight still-high inflation