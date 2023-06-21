East Haven police investigate report that someone fired rounds into home

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for whoever fired shots into a home in East Haven on Monday night.

They said it took place around 11:20 p.m. near Hughes and Cass streets.

They also said they believe it was an isolated domestic incident.

According to reports, someone in an unidentified light-colored SUV fired multiple rounds into a residence building before fleeing the area.

No injuries were reported among those who were there at the time of the incident.

Law enforcement officials urged neighbors with home surveillance cameras to review any footage between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on June 19.

They asked residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or information related to the incident to East Haven police.

