Final preps for the Travelers Championship

Conn. (WFSB) - Final preparations are being made ahead of the Travelers Championship.

The tournament play starts Thursday, but events are still happening before then.

The Celebrity Pro Am and a mini golf tournament will be played on Wednesday.

Bill Murray is set to play in the Celebrity Pro Am.

Members of the media will be playing in the mini golf tournament including Channel 3. If Channel 3 wins, the money will be going to the Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation.

We will host live coverage of the tournament all week.

