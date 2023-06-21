Summer Escapes
‘Gaylord Gauntlet’ held this weekend to raise funds for hospital

Gaylord Gauntlet raises money for hospital
By Susan Raff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Athletes will be competing in the “Gaylord Gauntlet” to raise money for Gaylord Hospital this Saturday.

Close to 1,000 men and women will be competing in this year’s gauntlet – 22 are adaptive athletes.

Some say they are racing because they know how the hospital has helped them firsthand.

Cameron Senna was hit by a car riding his motorcycle. He had 20 major injuries and lost his right leg. Senna spent over a month at Gaylord Hospital.

He will be competing in an obstacle course to show himself and others what is possible.

“It’s about strengthening yourself and being a survivor,” said Senna.

Chris Pranger also survived a motorcycle crash. Chris says that traumatic experience has made him realize what’s important. He can still walk, and he says he’s ready to try more things after his injuries.

“I can focus on what I am still able to do rather than what I can’t,” said Pranger.

Gloria Searson, another adaptive athlete, suffered a stroke and is in an intensive rehab at Gaylord. The rehab helps people not only adapt but thrive.

“Gaylord has been a lifesaver,” said Searson.

“If you’ve gone through a major injury or illness, it’s possible to get back to what you love,” said Katie Joly from Gaylord Hospital’s Adaptive Sports program.

The 5K gauntlet is one of Gaylord Hospital’s biggest fundraisers.

