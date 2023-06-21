GREAT KIDS: Three 10-year old kids working their way to the big screen

NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Creativity hit a group of neighborhood friends in New Hartford, and they decided to act on it.

They love movies so much that they made their very own movie trailer.

Eyewitness News got a peek inside their movie trailer making process.

This is a story of three 10-year-old boys in New Hartford.

Two brothers and a best friend channeled their absolute love of movies into making their very own movie trailer.

“It actually came from me and Josh because Noah, I don’t know where he was,” said Patrick Cutler.

“My reaction was I thought it was a great idea,” said Josh Arthur.

“My answer was can I at least be a part of it,” said Noah Cutler.

Patrick and Josh, the best friends, teamed up with Noah, Patrick’s twin brother.

Together the trio made this trailer.

“I wanted to make something because I love watching movies. I thought it would be fun to make one ourselves,” Josh said.

It took them about three weeks back in October.

They wrote a script and shot it all in Josh’s backyard.

“How hard was it do this?” Eyewitness News said.

“Very hard!” Patrick said.

“It also took lots of patience for Josh to combine all of it,” said Noah.

For their moms it was clear this was more than just about making a movie trailer.

“I was very excited for them. I was amazed at how much they worked on it and well they did,” said Lisa Arthur.

“They come up stuff like that. They love video games everything. But if they can use that talent and be actively physically doing something,” said Meredith Cutler.

The boys also want to make a movie.

“We are working on the movie part. We have the script. We have the plot and we are working on starting filming now,” Josh said.

The trailer was a good start.

“Were you proud of it?” Eyewitness News asked.

“We are very proud!” the boys said.

“Would do it again?!” asked Eyewitness News.

“YESSS!!” said the boys.

Movies are all about making magic.

But perhaps for these boys, with all of their trailer making madness, the real magic is friendship.

