Man arrested for role in 2021 North Haven murder

Elder Mellado.
Elder Mellado.(North Haven Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges in connection with a 2021 North Haven murder, according to police.

Authorities said 23-year-old Elder Mellado of New Haven was taken into custody on Tuesday.

He was arrested for his role in the 2021 murder of Davonte Warren, police said. He is the third person arrested in the case.

Mellado was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and criminal liability for acts of another/murder.

“As we said from the onset of this investigation, we will not rest until those responsible for bringing violence to our streets are held accountable, and we will use any and all legal means to hunt them down and support a successful prosecution,” North Haven police said.

North Haven police were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, New Haven Shooting Crimes Task Force, and New Haven Criminal Intelligence Unit in Mellado’s arrest.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

