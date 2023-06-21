Summer Escapes
Man with CT connection among those missing on submersible

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Rescue crews continue to search for five people who are stuck inside a submersible in the northern waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Channel 3 learned that French explorer and renowned Titanic expert Paul Henry Nargeolet, who has lived in Kent, CT since at least 2015, was among those trapped underwater.

The Kent Library Association also listed Nargeolet as a current board member.

The search for the submersible has been staged from St. John’s Harbor in Newfoundland. Rescue boats were launched on Wednesday morning.

There was hope.

Investigators reported that they recently detected underwater noises every 30 minutes near the search area.

The vessel was said to have been on an expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic when it lost contact two hours into the journey.

Officials said that as of Wednesday morning, it had about a day’s worth of oxygen left.

