‘Save the Sound’ organization to release 2023 beach report results

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A non-profit organization working to preserve Long Island Sound is set to release its 2023 beach report.

The Save the Sound group scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven.

It said the report will include the top 20 beaches on Long Island Sound based on water quality.

The group said overall, the report will feature good news. However, there were some troubling findings in terms of beach failures after rainfall.

Save the Sound’s director of water quality Peter Linderoth and Long Island soundkeeper Bill Lucey will be joined by State Rep. Joseph Gresko for the news conference.

