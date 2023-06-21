Summer Escapes
Someone damaged the Wallingford Police Department sign with fireworks

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Wallingford police are looking for whoever damaged their department’s sign with fireworks.

Police said that on Tuesday just before 1:30 a.m., surveillance video showed a man lit a sparking firework in top of the department’s front sign on North Main Street.

Someone damaged the Wallingford Police Department's front sign with fireworks on June 20.
Someone damaged the Wallingford Police Department's front sign with fireworks on June 20.(Wallingford police)

The suspect was described as having bushy hair and wearing all black, short sleeves and a dark backpack.

After he lit the firework, the suspect ran off northbound on North Main Street.

Police asked anyone who may have seen the suspect or knows anything about what happened to call them at 203-294-2800.

