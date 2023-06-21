Summer Escapes
Stone Academy on agenda as nursing board meets

By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Stone Academy will be discussed at a state nursing board meeting Wednesday morning.

Several different items will be on the agenda, most notably an update on teach-out and transfer pathways.

The Office of Higher Education is also expected to provide a general update on Stone Academy developments.

Students expected an audit to be released last week, but the Office of Higher Education said it has not been completed.

The Office of Higher Education is planning to reach out to former students today with an update as to when they’ll see the report.

They expect the audit will be completed within one week.

Victims of the closure say they’re left frustrated with the constant back-and-forth communication and confusion.

They have been trying to figure out their next steps after the school’s abrupt closure back in February.

Some students have reported issues starting new programs because they cannot obtain a transcript from their time at Stone Academy.

The Board of Examiners for Nursing meeting this morning may provide the answers former students have been looking for.

On the other hand, state lawmakers are working to help students financially.

Any student who graduated within two years and needs additional clinical classes could receive a stipend of $1,000.

The Appropriations Committee will now consider the proposal, and it could be a long process ahead to get that bill in motion.

Today’s Board of Examiners for Nursing meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. electronically via Microsoft Teams at the link here.

