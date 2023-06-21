Summer Escapes
Suspicious call to Bradley Airport leads to Windsor man’s arrest

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - What was only described by state police as a “suspicious call” to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks led to the arrest of a man.

Martel Davis, 31, of Windsor, was charged with interfering with police, assault on a public safety officer, and failure to comply with fingerprinting.

Martel Davis was arrested as part of an investigation into a suspicious phone call made to...
Martel Davis was arrested as part of an investigation into a suspicious phone call made to Bradley International Airport, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)

State police said they were dispatched to an address on Pine Lane in Windsor on Monday to investigate the suspicious call that involved Bradley Airport.

Troopers said they were able to determine that Davis made the call, and that he had two active warrants for his arrest.

When they arrived at his address, they said he became combative. Troopers said they had to subdue him before he was taken into custody. They said some of them suffered minor injuries as a result.

Davis was held on a $150,000 cash/surety bond and brought to Hartford Correction Center, where he was held for his arraignment on Tuesday.

No other details were released.

