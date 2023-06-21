Tournament honors Charlie Sifford, first African American to win a PGA event

(WFSB) - Charlie Sifford became the first African American to win a PGA event in 1967 at the Wethersfield Country Club.

It was the Insurance Open back then, and now it’s known as the Travelers Championship.

Charlie’s legacy remains relevant, because his foundation held its second annual scholarship fundraising event at the very course he made history.

This tournament is only two years old, yet it’s got a lot of responsibility to shoulder: $100,000 raised and it went to college tuition for seven students from around the country.

This year, the idea is to top that money figure, because Charlie would’ve wanted it that way.

“One of Charlie’s themes was ‘just let me play.’ So we’ve always tried to follow that,” said Greg Jones, Travelers Championship Board of Directors.

Charlie Sifford Jr, just knowing that his contribution to the game of golf has grown and continues to grow. The number of people he’s inspired to play the game, he would be super excited about what’s going on today.

So that’s why we want to raise money so the kids can play on the course or off the course.

Playing in this tournament, local and national sponsors, friends and family members of Charlie, it’s a true celebration of an athletic pioneer.

This is a picture of Charlie on the left and the great Lee Elder who followed in Charlie’s footsteps. There is some great golf history just oozing out around the course.

“Dr. Sifford was everything to me in terms in of an impact in golf and he opened a lot of doors for a lot of people,” said Russell Crockett of Houston, Texas.

Storytelling throughout 18 holes is a great way of honoring a legend.

With all the enjoyment and success of this tournament in just its second year, when you look to the future, there is plenty of time for new and fun traditions.

