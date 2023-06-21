Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Travelers Championship announces strong player field for 2023 event

2023 Travelers Championship
2023 Travelers Championship(Travelers Championship)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – The player field for the 2023 Travelers Championship has been announced.

A total of 156 players will be competing.

The field features eight of the top-10 ranked players in the world, including no. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Current Masters Champion Jon Rahm and current U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark will be playing in the event.

Last year’s winner, Xander Schauffele, is also part of the field.

The Travelers is a “designated” event this year, with an elevated purse of $20 million, tournament officials said.

Round 1 of the tournament begins Thursday morning.

For more information on the event, click HERE.

The 2023 player field is listed below:

  • Aberg, Ludvig
  • Alexander, Tyson
  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Bennett, Sam
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Blair, Zac
  • Bradley, Keegan
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Buckley, Hayden
  • Cantlay, Patrick
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Cink, Stewart
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Cole, Eric
  • Conners, Corey
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Davis, Cam
  • Day, Jason
  • Detry, Thomas
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • English, Harris
  • Finau, Tony
  • Fitzpatrick, Matt
  • Fleetwood, Tommy
  • Fowler, Rickie
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Gay, Brian
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gordon, Will
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Griffin, Lanto
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hahn, James
  • Hall, Harry
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Harman, Brian
  • Henley, Russell
  • Herbert, Lucas
  • Herman, Jim
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Holmes, J.B.
  • Homa, Max
  • Horschel, Billy
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hovland, Viktor
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Im, Sungjae
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • James, Benjamin
  • Johnson, Zach
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, S.H.
  • Kim, Si Woo
  • Kim, Tom
  • Kisner, Kevin
  • Kitayama, Kurt
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knox, Russell
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Laird, Martin
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lee, K.H.
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Long, Adam
  • Lower, Justin
  • Lowry, Shane
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matsuyama, Hideki
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGreevy, Max
  • McIlroy, Rory
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Molinari, Francesco
  • Montgomery, Taylor
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Morikawa, Collin
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • NeSmith, Matt
  • Noren, Alex
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Palmer, Ryan
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Power, Seamus
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Rahm, Jon
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Redman, Doc
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Schauffele, Xander
  • Scheffler, Scottie
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Scott, Adam
  • Shelton, Robby
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Spaun, J.J.
  • Stallings, Scott
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Streb, Robert
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Suh, Justin
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Svoboda, Andrew
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Ben
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thomas, Justin
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Thorbjornsen, Michael
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Tway, Kevin
  • van Rooyen, Erik
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Willett, Danny
  • Wise, Aaron
  • Woodland, Gary
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Young, Cameron

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WalletHub released its report on 2023's Best- & Worst-Run cities in America.
2 CT cities ranked among the worst-run in the country
Trevor Watson faces attempted murder and other charges for chasing his wife in a vehicle and...
Husband charged with attempted murder after pursuing wife in Waterbury
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
911 recording released: Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home

Latest News

celebrity pro-am Travelers Championship - WFSB
Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am tees off
VIDEO: Channel 3 takes home minigolf championship
Exploring the Travelers Championship
celebrity pro-am Travelers Championship - WFSB
Celebrities prepare to tee off at the Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am