Travelers Championship announces strong player field for 2023 event
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – The player field for the 2023 Travelers Championship has been announced.
A total of 156 players will be competing.
The field features eight of the top-10 ranked players in the world, including no. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
Current Masters Champion Jon Rahm and current U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark will be playing in the event.
Last year’s winner, Xander Schauffele, is also part of the field.
The Travelers is a “designated” event this year, with an elevated purse of $20 million, tournament officials said.
Round 1 of the tournament begins Thursday morning.
The 2023 player field is listed below:
- Aberg, Ludvig
- Alexander, Tyson
- An, Byeong Hun
- Bennett, Sam
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Blair, Zac
- Bradley, Keegan
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Buckley, Hayden
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Champ, Cameron
- Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cole, Eric
- Conners, Corey
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- Detry, Thomas
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- English, Harris
- Finau, Tony
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fowler, Rickie
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Gay, Brian
- Ghim, Doug
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hahn, James
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harman, Brian
- Henley, Russell
- Herbert, Lucas
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Holmes, J.B.
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- James, Benjamin
- Johnson, Zach
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, K.H.
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Lowry, Shane
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGreevy, Max
- McIlroy, Rory
- Merritt, Troy
- Molinari, Francesco
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Ryan
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Mullinax, Trey
- NeSmith, Matt
- Noren, Alex
- Novak, Andrew
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Piercy, Scott
- Poston, J.T.
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rahm, Jon
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Ryder, Sam
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Schwab, Matthias
- Scott, Adam
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Simpson, Webb
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stallings, Scott
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Svoboda, Andrew
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Davis
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Tway, Kevin
- van Rooyen, Erik
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Werenski, Richy
- Willett, Danny
- Wise, Aaron
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Cameron
