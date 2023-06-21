Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am tees off this morning

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Celebrities hit the links on Wednesday for the Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am.

Fans will get to see the likes of sports figures, athletes, personalities, and actors at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell starting at 6:50 a.m.

The field included sports personality Chris Berman, actor Bill Murray, Today show host Dylan Dreyer, former University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun, UConn woman’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma, former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie, former MLB pitcher Tim Wakefield, and more.

“Our Celebrity Pro-Am field will add to an excellent week of golf,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “We’re looking forward to welcoming fans on-site starting on Wednesday and giving them a chance to watch a fun event with stars from the worlds of sports and entertainment.”

To see who the celebrities were paired with and their tee times, head here.

A Celebrity Mini Golf tournament is also set to take place Wednesday at the Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone. It will feature local celebrities and charity representatives. The winner of each wave will receive $2,500 for the charity of their choice.

Channel 3 will be represented.

The Travelers Championship runs until June 25.

For tickets and tournament updates, visit TravelersChampionship.com.

