Violent crime on the rise in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Violent crime is on the rise in Waterbury.

The Brass City has already seen ten homicides this year, half of those occurring in June.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo says this is a massive spike from last year. In 2022 the city only saw six homicides in the same time frame.

The first homicide of the year happened just 19 days into 2023. A man who lives near the crime scene on Robbins Street said his kids were the ones who alerted him to the gunfire.

“My kids came up to me and they said daddy daddy, we just heard gunfire and I was like no you didn’t,” said Waterbury resident Chester Walker. “I saw an ambulance to stretchers, to police, everywhere, literally everywhere.”

One area of Waterbury, the 400 block of West Main Street, has had three homicides in the last month alone.

Spagnolo says cases of domestic violence are also on the rise. To combat this, the department is working to implement a hospital-based resource program to help victims of gun violence, an initiative that requires collaboration.

“[We’re] continuing to work with our community groups, working with our state and federal partners to make sure that we continue strong investigations,” said Spagnolo.

Despite the department being down fifty officers, Waterbury police’s investigations are still yielding results.

Arrested have been made in six of the murders, and the suspect in another one died.

On Wednesday, Waterbury police announced a warrant for the suspect in another homicide. Police are looking for Shavano Singh, the suspect in a murder on Circular Avenue back on May 25.

