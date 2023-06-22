30 cars broken into overnight in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - An alarming number of car break-ins overnight in Windsor have police on high alert.

Police say approximately 30 cars were broken into.

Ring camera video caught several thieves smashing windows and opening doors at a home on Palisado Ave.

It happened at 4:15 Thursday morning.

5 suspects in hoodies and masks broke into all 7 of Shanrita Barham cars on her property. 3 cars had smashed windows and 4 cars had the doors unlocked.

“We looked around and there was glass everywhere and our windows were shattered. We realized they had broken into our cars,” Shanrita said.

Luckily, no valuables were stolen except for her sons wallet.

“It’s mixed emotion. We’re happy that nothing was stolen. We’re angry that folks felt entitled to come on our property and do harm,” said Shanrita.

The getaway car was a stolen Range Rover from a house on Joshua hill, stolen just 2 days ago.

Police found it at a Mobil station on Bloomfield Ave. early this morning before they sped away, almost hitting a Windsor police cruiser.

“We need for these children to understand you’re playing a very dangerous game. You might go onto someone’s property that’s not as rational,” Shanrita said.

