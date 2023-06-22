Abandoned boats causing problems at marinas

(WFSB) - Abandoned boats are a real problem in Connecticut, affecting mostly marina owners across the state.

Abandoned boats are classified as such after one of two ways:

The boat quite literally washes ashore abandoned It is kept at a marina for at least one year without payment

“We do get them quite often,” Capt. Bob Wadsworth said. Wadsworth owns Mago Point Marina in Waterford. He’s had to go through the abandoned boat process twice this year alone.

“People buy the boats and then they realize what the financial responsibilities are,” Wadsworth said. “A lot of people will just skip town and leave you hanging.”

Mago Point Marina has 60 slips. Wadsworth says many of the boat owners are good, paying customers but there’s always a lemon or two.

“If a vessel is abandoned or let’s say it washes up on someone’s property, it’s that property-owner’s right to apply through the abandoned boat process,” Peter Francis with the CT DEEP Boating Division said.

The process takes about two to three months. DEEP ensures that the boat isn’t stolen and tries to track down the owner. If investigators don’t have any luck finding the owner, the boat is given to whoever found it, or the marina it was left at. That can be a real headache for marina owners.

“Usually inheriting the boat is not a good thing because now we have to dispose of it,” Wadsworth said. “We just did one the other day and it does become a burden because we have to get rid of the oils, the antifreeze, the gasoline, all to make it environmentally friendly before it goes to the dump.”

These boats aren’t just being left behind at marinas.

“Connecticut DEEP does get a handful of these that show up at state boat launches and environmental police are required to go through the abandoned boat process so we can get ownership,” Francis said.

DEEP created the abandoned boats program in 2015. Since then, about 1,000 boats have gone through the program.

“Typically, the abandoned boats we get are old wooden ones, people get too deep and just abandon it,” Wadsworth said.

