Alzheimer’s Association call for access to FDA-approved treatments

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Today is the longest day of the year, and the Alzheimer’s Association is bringing awareness to the disease.

They are also calling on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for more access to FDA-approved treatments. Those treatments would allow Alzheimer’s patients more time.

Aduhelm and Leqembi are two FDA-approved treatments that could help delay the progression of the disease.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services are restricting the drugs.

“There’s no other drug that CMS is doing this to,” said Ginny Hanbridge, Executive Director, Connecticut Chapter Alzheimer’s Association. “It’s just simply unfair. And we’re asking CMS to take down these barriers. Let people living with this disease have the gift of more time.”

On the longest day of the year with the most light, friends, family members, and caregivers are fighting the darkness of Alzheimer’s.

Ted Kowalski lived 8 years with Alzheimer’s. His wife Marilyn wishes these medications were available to him.

“That would have given him more time to get to know his granddaughters that were just born, it would have given he and I more time together. We just missed our 40th anniversary before he died. Things like that that you can’t get back,” Marilyn said.

The families are standing up for those suffering and those who lost their lives to Alzheimer’s.

“We’ve been married for 38 years, this will be 39. I am going to stand by this man until we don’t have breath in us, but I’m going to fight all the way. I’m going to advocate until somebody hears my big mouth. Right, sweetpea?” said Marva Patterson.

