Body found near a road in Somers

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - A body was reportedly found not far from a road in Somers.

State police told Channel 3 that the body was found near Camp Road just before 10:15 a.m. on Thursday.

“Troopers/officers responded to the location provided,” state police said. “Based upon initial findings, there appears to be no criminal aspect.”

However, they said the investigation was ongoing.

No other details were released.

