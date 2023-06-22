Family to honor Housatonic grad killed in crash

SALISBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - An 18-year-old man has died after suffering serious injuries from a motor vehicle accident Saturday morning in Salisbury.

Calling hours will be held Thursday evening in New Milford to celebrate the memory of 18-year-old Brandon Chiacchia.

He was killed when his vehicle collided with a tree on Route 7 near Lime Rock Road, according to a member of his family.

The deadly crash occurred around 7. a.m. on June 16th while Chiacchia was traveling southbound near the intersection of Route 112.

He was the lone occupant of the vehicle, according to an accident report.

Chiacchia graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School earlier this spring.

School officials have not responded to inquiries regarding the student’s death.

State police say the accident remains under investigation.

Calling hours will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at Lillis Funeral Home in New Milford, CT.

