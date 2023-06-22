Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

Hail pummels concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver, injuring dozens

BLEEPED EXPLETIVES: Concertgoers use boxes for cover at Red Rocks Amphitheater. (Source: @I_JESSTHOMPSON VIA SPECTEE/TMX/CNN
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Seven people were taken to the hospital and up to 90 were treated for injuries after hail pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver on Wednesday, firefighters said.

None of those hospitalized suffered life-threatening injuries, West Metro Fire Rescue said. The injuries included cuts and broken bones, it said.

The hail piled up like snow at the amphitheater in Morrison before a scheduled show by the singer Louis Tomlinson, formerly of One Direction, as strong to severe thunderstorms blew through the Denver area.

The show was initially delayed because of the weather, with fans told to take shelter in their vehicles, according to tweets from the amphitheater. It was later canceled.

Tomlinson tweeted that he was “devastated” about the show and promised to return.

“Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
CT man missing on submarine - WFSB
Man with CT connection among those missing on submersible
rain Friday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Showers at times today otherwise mostly cloudy, daily storm chances through the weekend!
WalletHub released its report on 2023's Best- & Worst-Run cities in America.
2 CT cities ranked among the worst-run in the country
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
911 recording released: Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home

Latest News

Katie Couric was the Women's Day keynote speaker at the Traveler's Championship on June 22.
Katie Couric headlines Women’s Day at the Travelers Championship
UConn head coach Dan Hurley celebrates after cutting down the netting from the 82-54 win...
UConn’s Dan Hurley agrees to $31.5 million deal to remain men’s basketball coach
FILE - The Supreme Court
Supreme Court rules against a man who was given 27 years in prison for having a gun
Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.
Amber Alert canceled; 4-year-old girl found safe in Massachusetts
Reports from storm chasers and meteorologists on social media showed considerable damage around...
Tornadoes tear through northwest Texas town, killing 4 people and causing widespread damage