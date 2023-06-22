Summer Escapes
Katie Couric headlines Women’s Day at the Travelers Championship

The Travelers Championship celebrates Women's Day on Thursday.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Travelers Championship’s annual Women’s Day coincided with the first day of the tournament.

Journalist and former CBS News anchor Katie Couric was the scheduled keynote speaker for Thursday’s event.

Tickets were sold out, according to the Travelers Championship website. About 750 women were expected to attend.

Those who bought tickets to the event were slated to arrive at 8 a.m. for breakfast catered by Aramark.

The program was scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

More information can be read on the event’s website here.

