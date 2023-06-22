Summer Escapes
Man found asleep with stolen gun in vehicle at Milford Wendy’s

Joseph Kenyhercz is accused of having a stolen weapon in a vehicle in a Wendy's parking lot in...
Joseph Kenyhercz is accused of having a stolen weapon in a vehicle in a Wendy's parking lot in Milford, police said.(Milford police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a number of charges after police said he was found asleep with a stolen gun in a vehicle at a Wendy’s in Milford.

Police in Milford charged 40-year-old Joseph Kenyhercz of Bridgeport with theft of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and weapons in a motor vehicle.

Joseph Kenyhercz faces a list of charges from Milford police.
Joseph Kenyhercz faces a list of charges from Milford police.(Milford police)

Milford police said they were called to the Wendy’s on Bridgeport Avenue on Wednesday around 5:20 a.m.

A report told them that a man was asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle that was in the driving lane of the restaurant’s parking lot.

“When [an officer] approached the vehicle, [he] observed a male asleep in the vehicle and a firearm on the seat next to him,” Milford police said in a news release. “The officer immediately secured the firearm. The driver awoke and was ordered to park the vehicle.”

Police identified the man as Kenyhercz.

Kenyhercz told them that he was tired after being awake for a long time and that after getting something to eat, he wanted to return to a Motel 6 where he had been staying.

The firearm, a Springfield Armory XD .45 caliber, was confirmed to be stolen from East Hartford on March, 14 2021, police said. Bullets were also found in the vehicle.

Police noted that Kenyhercz is a convicted felon.

Kenyhercz was taken into custody and posted a $25,000 bond. He was given a court date of July 19 in Milford.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

