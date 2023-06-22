Player Performance Center helps golfers stay at the top of their game

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness News found out how golfers at the Travelers Championship stay on top of their game.

A trailer tandem makes up the PGA Tour’s Player Performance Center. It sets up every Monday before a tour event.

The double wide trailers take up plenty of space now, but it wasn’t that way at first.

“This program started approximately 35 years ago and started with a small trailer that the therapists themselves drove tournament to tournament. And that trailer was therapists and a gym,” said Corey Hug, PGA Tour Physical Therapist.

Hug has been a physical therapist with the PGA Tour for 11 years.

He does most of his work in the therapy trailer where the players recover between rounds, with a focus on keeping them healthy and on the course.

“The big thing we do out here is, we like to prevent injuries. We don’t wanna wait til’ they happen. Golf is a big overuse sport and so what we need to do is we need to reduce the effects of overuse,” Hug said.

When you use the same muscles over and over again, those muscles can get sore or tight.

Kevin Pillifant just finished his first year as an athletic trainer on the tour, and he recognizes how different a game golf has become.

“Today’s golf swing is completely changed from 10 years, 15 years ago, very dynamic. The utilization of all the equipment that we have here to properly prepare their body for that golf swing, that’s what’s really changed,” Pillifant said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.