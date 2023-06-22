Police departments statewide expected to attend FBI forum on violent crime

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Police departments aim to crack down on violent crime by collaborating with the FBI.

A forum was scheduled for Thursday at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, and it was expected to draw officers from around the state.

In Waterbury, the city’s police department reported 10 homicides so far in 2023. Half of them came in the last month.

Like in many large cities, police said the violence was often a targeted act between people who knew each other.

That’s what the FBI said it planned to talk about on Thursday.

The forum will focus on ways to prevent to targeted attacks.

The FBI said that when it comes to violent incidents, often at least one person aside from the perpetrator knows about it in advance.

So, the FBI plans to share research, prevention methods, and red flags to look for when dealing with potential violent actors while out on calls.

In Waterbury, police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said many of the city’s murders were isolated incidents and the results of personal conflicts, or targeted violence. They are exactly the kind of incidents that the FBI plans to discuss.

Targeted violence has been something with which major police departments across the state were dealing, from Hartford to New Haven.

Spagnolo said it’s important that law enforcement agencies work together to share information.

“Continuing to work with our community groups, working with our state and federal partners to make sure that we continue strong investigations,” he told Channel 3.

The FBI’s special agent in charge, along with members of other agencies, were expected to speak at the forum.

The symposium comes amid an uptick in violence across Connecticut.

