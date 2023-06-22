Summer Escapes
Police search for missing East Hartford 5-year-old

Zaire Parris.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in East Hartford are searching for a missing 5-year-old boy.

Zaire Parris went missing from his home on Greenlawn Street around 1:10 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Parris was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and grey sports pajamas, said police.

East Hartford police said they believe the boy wandered out of the home on his own.

State police are assisting in the search.

Anyone who sees Parris is asked to call East Hartford police at 860-528-4401.

