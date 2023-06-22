Road work picks up on Connecticut roads

(WFSB) - Road work across Connecticut is picking up as the summer goes on.

Connecticut Department of Transportation leaders say now is the time to get this work done as much of it is impossible to do during the winter when the ground is frozen.

“There are no shortages of projects happening in Connecticut,” CT DOT Spokesman Josh Morgan said.

The increase in work just happens to be at the same time many people are coming to or through Connecticut. Many of the jobs are happening in eastern Connecticut, like a major maintenance check-up on the Rt. 82 Swing Bridge in East Haddam.

“We are making sure that it’s going to be operational, opening and closing on demand as needed for the next 20 or 30 years,” Morgan said.

John and Virginia Lee Fasolo are from Bristol. They came to the Goodspeed Opera House Thursday afternoon to take in a show. They knew about the bridgework ahead of time.

“They warned us about the construction and closure and to leave extra time for the arrival,” John Fasolo said.

The bridge shuts down entirely Sunday night through Wednesday morning. Morgan said DOT worked with local businesses like the Goodspeed to find a time that would impact business the least to do that needed work.

“It’s all over...the road construction projects,” John Fasolo said.

Another notable project is on the shoreline. I-95 near exit 74 in East Lyme is getting a major overhaul.

“This was an area identified as a problem,” Morgan said. “Hairpin turns trying to get onto the highway, exit ramps not long enough, entrances that are way too short.”

Crews are in the early stages of fixing all of that now. Morgan says they are clearing trees and establishing the work zones now. There’s also a new van parked on the side of the highway clocking driver’s speeds.

Of course, all these work zones come with speeders.

“We incurred a couple today,” Virginia Fasolo said. “We were saying why waste the gas, you’re going to get there just take your time.”

DOT leaders remind drivers to slow down in work zones, put down the cell phone and to check ctroads.com before heading out.

