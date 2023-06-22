State leaders reaffirm a woman’s right to choose in CT

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State officials gathered on Thursday to support a woman’s right to choose.

Connecticut Democrats, including Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, gathered in Hartford to reaffirm their commitment to keeping reproductive rights, safe, legal, and accessible in the state.

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs’ decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and the national right to abortion.

The court ruling left the decision up to the states.

While abortion is legal and protected in Connecticut, the group that gathered on Thursday said it will continue to fight for women’s rights both at home and across the country.

“We want the women of Connecticut to know that and we want women across America to know that because abortion is prohibited in your state, come to Connecticut, get access here, because we protect not only women, we protect healthcare providers,” Bysiewicz said.

The Democrats held Thursday morning’s event at 330 Market St. in Hartford, where a mural that was painted included former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, along with other women’s leaders.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.