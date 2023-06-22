Travelers Championship raising millions for local chairities

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of golf fans are gathering in Cromwell this weekend for the Travelers Championship.

What many may not know is the raises millions for local charities.

“I was lucky in life, the way I was raised,” said Bob Fiondella with Amy’s Angels.

Bob’s cousin wasn’t as lucky.

Amy was a single mom battling breast cancer. She died when she was only 33, and Bob started a charity in her name called Amy’s Angels.

“We have helped over 800 families in Connecticut,” Bob said.

This year, Amy’s Angels will get close to $100,000 from the Travelers tournament.

It’s part of a program called Birdies for Charity. Donations are matched by Webster Bank.

Since 2007 Travelers has raised $25 million, which has benefitted nearly 900 local charities.

Malta House of Care is one of them. They are getting $300,000.

“That will help pay for clinical labs for our patients, medications for our staff,” said Betsy Walsh with Malta House of Care.

Malta House provides primary medical care to those who don’t have insurance.

This year they helped 4,600 patients in the greater Hartford area.

“So many charities across the state benefit from this tournament, it’s great,” Betsy said.

David Popp knows what it’s like to need help, it isn’t easy getting around a golf course in a wheelchair.

But the Travelers tournament has a special meaning for him. He used to play golf.

“Before I was paralyzed, I used to play 2 or 3 times a week,” David said.

He also appreciates that the tournament raises money for so many charities, including those with disabilities.

“One of the most difficult things to get if you don’t drive is a ride there are no such things as wheelchair taxis,” said David.

Despite his disability, David has been a loyal golf fan. He comes every year.

This year the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp is the primary beneficiary of charitable donations.

While there will be a winner of this tournament, in some way these charities are all winners.

