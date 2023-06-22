UConn men’s basketball players hope to be selected in NBA Draft

(WFSB) – Three UConn men’s basketball players look to have their names called in the NBA Draft Thursday night.

Jordan Hawkins, Andre Jackson and Adama Sanogo were key parts of the Huskies’ national championship run.

Now they hope to take the next step in their basketball careers.

UConn had other big news Thursday. Head coach Dan Hurley agreed to a new deal to remain with the Huskies for the next six years.

The draft starts at 8 p.m.

