Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

UConn men’s basketball players hope to be selected in NBA Draft

3 UConn players in the NBA Draft
By Hector Molina
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Three UConn men’s basketball players look to have their names called in the NBA Draft Thursday night.

Jordan Hawkins, Andre Jackson and Adama Sanogo were key parts of the Huskies’ national championship run.

Now they hope to take the next step in their basketball careers.

UConn had other big news Thursday. Head coach Dan Hurley agreed to a new deal to remain with the Huskies for the next six years.

The draft starts at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said there is a chance for showers or a thunderstorm on Friday.
Technical Discussion: Mostly cloudy tomorrow, daily storm chances through the weekend!
CT man missing on submarine - WFSB
Man with CT connection among those missing on submersible
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
911 recording released: Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home

Latest News

Raising money at the Travelers for local charities
Travelers Championship raising millions for local charities
3 UConn players in the NBA Draft
VIDEO: 3 UConn players in the NBA Draft
Travelers Championship Player Performance Center
Player Performance Center helps golfers stay at the top of their game
Katie Couric was the Women's Day keynote speaker at the Traveler's Championship on June 22.
Katie Couric headlines Women’s Day at the Travelers Championship