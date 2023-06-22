UConn’s Dan Hurley agrees to $31.5 million deal to remain men’s basketball coach

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Fresh off an NCAA championship, University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley agreed to a new deal to remain with the Huskies for the next six years.

The school reported on Thursday that Hurley agreed a $31.5 million contract, which would put him among the highest-paid coaches in men’s basketball.

He’d be under contract through the 2028-2029 season.

“I am thrilled to have Dan Hurley leading our men’s basketball program,” said UConn director of athletics David Benedict. “The work he and his staff have done over the past five years in rebuilding our program, which culminated in the Huskies once again reaching the pinnacle of college basketball, has been nothing short of remarkable. I know all of UConn Nation is ecstatic that Dan will continue to lead this program for the foreseeable future.”

The six-year term and includes the opportunity to earn additional compensation in the form of performance-based incentives, the school confirmed.

“My family and I sincerely appreciate Dr. Maric, David Benedict and the entire administration team for the faith and trust they have bestowed upon us,” Hurley said. “I want to thank the players and staff who helped make this climb possible. Coaching at the University of Connecticut is an honor and we intend to build on our success as one of the premier programs in college basketball.”

The deal comes more than two months after Hurley and the Huskies took home UConn’s fifth men’s basketball national title, and on a day when three of his national champions aim for NBA roster spots during Thursday night’s NBA draft.

Jordan Hawkins, Adama Sanogo, and Andre Jackson Jr. hope to hear their names called.

