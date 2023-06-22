Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

UConn’s Dan Hurley agrees to $31.5 million deal to remain men’s basketball coach

UConn head coach Dan Hurley celebrates after cutting down the netting from the 82-54 win...
UConn head coach Dan Hurley celebrates after cutting down the netting from the 82-54 win against Gonzaga of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas.(David Becker | AP)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Fresh off an NCAA championship, University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley agreed to a new deal to remain with the Huskies for the next six years.

The school reported on Thursday that Hurley agreed a $31.5 million contract, which would put him among the highest-paid coaches in men’s basketball.

He’d be under contract through the 2028-2029 season.

“I am thrilled to have Dan Hurley leading our men’s basketball program,” said UConn director of athletics David Benedict. “The work he and his staff have done over the past five years in rebuilding our program, which culminated in the Huskies once again reaching the pinnacle of college basketball, has been nothing short of remarkable. I know all of UConn Nation is ecstatic that Dan will continue to lead this program for the foreseeable future.”

The six-year term and includes the opportunity to earn additional compensation in the form of performance-based incentives, the school confirmed.

“My family and I sincerely appreciate Dr. Maric, David Benedict and the entire administration team for the faith and trust they have bestowed upon us,” Hurley said. “I want to thank the players and staff who helped make this climb possible. Coaching at the University of Connecticut is an honor and we intend to build on our success as one of the premier programs in college basketball.”

The deal comes more than two months after Hurley and the Huskies took home UConn’s fifth men’s basketball national title, and on a day when three of his national champions aim for NBA roster spots during Thursday night’s NBA draft.

Jordan Hawkins, Adama Sanogo, and Andre Jackson Jr. hope to hear their names called.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
CT man missing on submarine - WFSB
Man with CT connection among those missing on submersible
rain Friday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Showers return today, daily storm chances through the weekend!
WalletHub released its report on 2023's Best- & Worst-Run cities in America.
2 CT cities ranked among the worst-run in the country
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
911 recording released: Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home

Latest News

Katie Couric (Source: Virginia Film Festival)
Katie Couric headlines Women’s Day at the Travelers Championship
Travelers play begins - WFSB
Strong player field tees off at the Travelers Championship
What to know before you go to the Travelers Championship
Travelers Championship Leaderboard
celebrity pro-am Travelers Championship - WFSB
Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am tees off