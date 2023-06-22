Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

Yale police increasing patrols after man breaks into Yale student’s apartment

Yale police say the student woke up to find a man in their apartment on Mansfield Street just after 3:30 a.m.
By Hector Molina
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Yale police say the student woke up to find a man in their apartment on Mansfield Street just after 3:30 a.m.

Yale scientist Anne Willie is having trouble sleeping after hearing about the intruder in her neighborhood.

“Instead of you know, just waking up and rolling back over it was sort of a wake-up, check the house, listen for things, and go back to sleep,” Willie said.

Willie was one of many faculty and students who received the break-in alert from Yale police on Tuesday.

Police say no weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported.

Willie said the alert came less than 24 hours after she noticed some suspicious activity at her neighbor’s house.

“Actually, the day before that I found someone on my neighbor’s property and looking out and walking around my neighbor’s property, so it feels a little too close to home at the moment,” said Willie.

She says these incidents are unusual for the neighborhood.

“We’ve lived in the area for maybe 5 years now and they’re hasn’t been any problems,” Willie added.

The break-in comes just over a month after another Yale graduate student was sexually assaulted at gunpoint on May 9 at her home on Elm Street.

“I’ve heard of similar things happening but I wouldn’t imagine this happening so close to where I live,” said Xiaoyi Ouyang, Yale Grad Student.

In addition to the increased patrols, police are reminding students and faculty to lock all doors and windows when leaving or sleeping and to keep any entrances well-lit.

Police have yet to announce an arrest in the sexual assault incident.

Yale police are asking anyone with information on this Mansfield Street break-in to give them a call.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WalletHub released its report on 2023's Best- & Worst-Run cities in America.
2 CT cities ranked among the worst-run in the country
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Trevor Watson faces attempted murder and other charges for chasing his wife in a vehicle and...
Husband charged with attempted murder after pursuing wife in Waterbury
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
911 recording released: Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home

Latest News

FORECAST: Showers return tomorrow, daily storm chances through the weekend!
Technical Discussion: Showers return tomorrow, daily storm chances through the weekend!
Alzheimer’s Association call for access to FDA-approved treatments
Alzheimer’s Association call for access to FDA-approved treatments
Yale police increasing patrols after man breaks into Yale students apartment
Yale police increasing patrols after man breaks into Yale students apartment
Alzheimer’s Association call for access to FDA-approved treatments
Alzheimer’s Association call for access to FDA-approved treatments