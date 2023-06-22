Yale police increasing patrols after man breaks into Yale student’s apartment

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Yale police say the student woke up to find a man in their apartment on Mansfield Street just after 3:30 a.m.

Yale scientist Anne Willie is having trouble sleeping after hearing about the intruder in her neighborhood.

“Instead of you know, just waking up and rolling back over it was sort of a wake-up, check the house, listen for things, and go back to sleep,” Willie said.

Willie was one of many faculty and students who received the break-in alert from Yale police on Tuesday.

Police say no weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported.

Willie said the alert came less than 24 hours after she noticed some suspicious activity at her neighbor’s house.

“Actually, the day before that I found someone on my neighbor’s property and looking out and walking around my neighbor’s property, so it feels a little too close to home at the moment,” said Willie.

She says these incidents are unusual for the neighborhood.

“We’ve lived in the area for maybe 5 years now and they’re hasn’t been any problems,” Willie added.

The break-in comes just over a month after another Yale graduate student was sexually assaulted at gunpoint on May 9 at her home on Elm Street.

“I’ve heard of similar things happening but I wouldn’t imagine this happening so close to where I live,” said Xiaoyi Ouyang, Yale Grad Student.

In addition to the increased patrols, police are reminding students and faculty to lock all doors and windows when leaving or sleeping and to keep any entrances well-lit.

Police have yet to announce an arrest in the sexual assault incident.

Yale police are asking anyone with information on this Mansfield Street break-in to give them a call.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.