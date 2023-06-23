10 and 11-year-old charged after joyride through Trumbull

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WFSB) - A 10 and and 11-year-old have been charged with taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission and reckless operation after taking a joyride through town.

Police say they were investigating a complaint of a speeding car near the center of Town.

The car was located driving erratically on White Plains Road and attempted to flee into a parking lot, according to police.

Officers found the car was being driven by an 11-year-old boy who had a 10-year-old friend in the car with him.

Police say they had taken the car from a family residence.

Both boys were charged with taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission and reckless operation.

The driver, the 11-year-old, was also charged with engaging in pursuit and operating without a license.

Both boys were released to their mothers on a promise to appear in juvenile court.

