10 and 11-year-old charged after joyride through Trumbull
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WFSB) - A 10 and and 11-year-old have been charged with taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission and reckless operation after taking a joyride through town.
Police say they were investigating a complaint of a speeding car near the center of Town.
The car was located driving erratically on White Plains Road and attempted to flee into a parking lot, according to police.
Officers found the car was being driven by an 11-year-old boy who had a 10-year-old friend in the car with him.
Police say they had taken the car from a family residence.
Both boys were charged with taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission and reckless operation.
The driver, the 11-year-old, was also charged with engaging in pursuit and operating without a license.
Both boys were released to their mothers on a promise to appear in juvenile court.
