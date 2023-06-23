Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

10 and 11-year-old charged after joyride through Trumbull

(KTTC)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WFSB) - A 10 and and 11-year-old have been charged with taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission and reckless operation after taking a joyride through town.

Police say they were investigating a complaint of a speeding car near the center of Town.

The car was located driving erratically on White Plains Road and attempted to flee into a parking lot, according to police.

Officers found the car was being driven by an 11-year-old boy who had a 10-year-old friend in the car with him.

Police say they had taken the car from a family residence.

Both boys were charged with taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission and reckless operation.

The driver, the 11-year-old, was also charged with engaging in pursuit and operating without a license.

Both boys were released to their mothers on a promise to appear in juvenile court.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said there is a chance for showers or a thunderstorm on Friday.
Technical Discussion: Mostly cloudy tomorrow, daily storm chances through the weekend!
CT man missing on submarine - WFSB
Man with CT connection among those missing on submersible
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
911 recording released: Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said there is a chance for showers or a thunderstorm on Friday.
Technical Discussion: Mostly cloudy tomorrow, daily storm chances through the weekend!
Funeral held for Nathan Carman
Funeral held for Nathan Carman, man accused of killing mother in inheritance scheme
Renovations to Bulkeley High School in Hartford
Bulkeley High School renovation project will cost more and take longer to complete