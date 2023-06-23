Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

4 people found dead after fire at Little Rock home, cause under investigation

Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in...
Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in southwest Little Rock on Friday morning.(N/A)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in southwest Little Rock on Friday morning.

Firefighters contacted police after finding the bodies inside the charred remains of the home after the blaze was extinguished earlier Friday, the city’s police department said.

Police did not have ages for the four deceased. The bodies were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy and identification and to determine cause of death.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Dealing with abandoned boats at CT marinas
Abandoned boats causing problems at marinas
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi is tracking rain expected on Saturday morning. There is a chance for...
Technical Discussion: A Few Passing Showers Through This Evening, Higher Rain Chances Saturday Morning...
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Body found near a road in Somers
Police officers in Bloomfield, CT.
Shots fired during Bloomfield burglary; suspects sought

Latest News

Broward Sheriff's Office communications operator Samantha Oakley testifies during the trial of...
Dispatcher testifies that failing radios hampered deputies’ response to Parkland school massacre
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference with U.S. Attorney Breon Peace,...
US launches prosecutions of Chinese companies on charges of trafficking fentanyl ingredients
A worker in Illinois has died after the truck he was driving exploded at an ammunition facility.
Worker dies after semi explodes at ammunition facility: ‘This is a tragedy’
A crucial route connecting multiple states is reopening far ahead of schedule Friday.
Interstate 95 reopens less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
New York doctors get legal protection to prescribe abortion pills across state lines