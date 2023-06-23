Summer Escapes
Behind the scenes look at how CBS Sports broadcasts the Travelers Championship

Behind the scenes look at CBS Sports coverage of the Travelers
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 is airing the Travelers Championship all weekend long.

Eyewitness News got a behind the scenes look at how CBS Sports gets its tournament coverage out to you.

It’s amazing the speed these men and women work to get the tournament play out to you.

This is CBS Sports’ 15th tournament this season and not the first time at the Travelers.

“We’ve been here covering this tournament when it was the GHO. We are very familiar with the course. We’re very familiar with what the person expects to see here,” said Sellers Shy, CBS Sports Coordinating Producer.

This designated event with the star players, CBS Sports brings all the bells and whistles to this tournament to make it look extra special.

“We have a fly cam, we have drones flying all over the place, super slowmos,” said Shy.

But how exactly do they get the pictures and the play by play out to you so fast?

It starts with the producers and director.

“Then we have a spotter who takes care of all the distances and the club selections of the players. That spotter is talking to all the men and women on the ground of the course,” said Shy.

“They’re not stopping for a timeout. There’s not an end of a quarter. They continue to play golf. It’s up to us to record all the golf shots that aren’t live. We had Rory McIlroy’s hole in one, yet there was golf going on all around that,” said Shy.

“Andy Bassette and the rest of the team at travelers has really given us the opportunity to make this course shine. They said wherever you want to go, whatever you want to do. Well you give us an inch, we’ll take it a mile,” said Shy.

Now when you’re watching at home this weekend right here on Channel 3, you now know how the coverage gets on your TV.

