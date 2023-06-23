Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
Travelers Championship

Bill prohibiting marriage licenses to minors signed into law

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz signs a bill that prohibits the granting of marriage licenses to those under the age of 18.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bill that bans the granting of marriage licenses to those under the age of 18 was signed into law on Friday.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, serving in her capacity as acting governor, signed the bill during a ceremony.

Bysiewicz’s office said the legislation, Public Act 23-44, was sought by advocates in an effort to prevent children from being forced into marriages. It was part of a growing nationwide movement to enact state laws that prevent minors from being able to marry.

The law officially takes effect on July 1.

“I am proud that Connecticut has joined its neighbors in ending child marriage and closed a loophole that would allow some to venue shop for marriage in our state,” Bysiewicz said. “When we allow child marriage, we deprive children of their childhood and their future. The legislature has set a number of reasonable restrictions for persons under the age of 18, and through this new law we are eliminating a practice that undermines our children’s health, safety, education and future economic opportunities.”

Gov. Ned Lamont said he asked Bysiewicz to sign the legislation on his behalf while he is out of the state on an economic development mission in support of Connecticut’s aerospace industry.

“Child marriage is a human rights violation,” Lamont said. “The impact of being forced into marriage underage can be devastating, and both physically and emotionally harmful. In America, we should be setting an example for the rest of the world on what it means to stand up for children and their basic rights. I urge other states across our country to join this growing coalition and raise the marriage age to 18.”

Under current state law, which was enacted in 2017, a probate judge can issue marriage licenses to 16 and 17-year-olds with the written consent of a parent or guardian. Prior to the enactment of that law, Connecticut did not have any age requirement for marriage. Between 2000 and 2021, there were 1,251 child marriages in Connecticut. In the six years that have passed since the minimum age was raised to 16, there have been 33.

Connecticut became the ninth state to adopt a law prohibiting child marriage. In the last several years, all of Connecticut’s neighboring states have enacted similar laws, including Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Dealing with abandoned boats at CT marinas
Abandoned boats causing problems at marinas
Friday shower chances - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Mostly cloudy today, daily storm chances through the weekend!
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Body found near a road in Somers
Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.
Amber Alert canceled; mother faces charges after 4-year-old girl found safe in Massachusetts

Latest News

Bysiewicz signs CT marriage bill - WFSB
Bill signed that prohibits granting of marriage license to anyone under 18
woman's rights to choose - WFSB
State leaders reaffirm a woman’s right to choose in CT
woman's rights to choose - WFSB
VIDEO: State leaders reaffirm a woman’s right to choose in CT
The Office of Higher Education is also expected to provide a general update on Stone Academy...
Stone Academy on agenda as nursing board meets