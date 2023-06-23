Summer Escapes
Bristol man killed in New Hartford crash

A local man died in a 3-car collision in New Hartford on Thursday afternoon.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Bristol man died in a 3-car collision in New Hartford on Thursday afternoon.

Ryan Macinnis, 42-years-old of Bristol, CT, was driving westbound on Rt. 44 around 11:23 a.m. when his vehicle swerved to avoid a collision.

Macinnis was subsequently involved in a crash with two other vehicles, coming to an uncontrolled rest off the northbound side of the roadway in the grass.

He sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident and was later transported to Hartford Hospital by local EMS.

Macinnis was pronounced deceased at Hartford Hospital after succumbing to his injuries.

The operators of the other two vehicles were not injured, according to state police.

This case remains active and under investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to contact Trooper Coretto #1275 at Troop B by calling (860) 626-1820.

