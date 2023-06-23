Bulkeley High School renovation project will cost more and take longer to complete

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A massive project is underway to renovate Bulkeley High School in Hartford.

But the renovation will take longer than expected and it’s also going to cost a lot more.

Demolition crews have been on site and a lot more work needs to be completed in the next two years.

In 2020, a massive renovation project began at the Wethersfield Avenue site.

“It needs the renovations,” said Vicki Huffman of Wethersfield.

With construction going on at the high school, students have been split up among two campuses in the city.

Officials were hoping the project would be completed by August 2024.

Now we’re learning it won’t be finished until Fall of 2025.

“The kids need to be at their school. Especially if they live in the area. So, it’s easy for them not to commute so far away,” said Erica Hartfield of Hartford.

Renderings provided by the Hartford Public School district show what the new Bulkeley High School will look like.

“I think it’s beautiful for the community, especially for the kids because I think they will learn better being in a better atmosphere,” Hartfield said.

The initial estimated cost of the project was $149 million.

Now we’re learning the project will cost $210 million.

“I just think it’s important they get it done as soon as possible,” said Hartfield.

The school building committee said the delay and increase in costs are because of pandemic-related issues, supply chain challenges and escalation costs.

People said the state-of-the-art upgrades will be great for students.

“It gives them a good education I believe and I think it will help them learn better,” Hartfield said.

“We need to do everything we can for the kids,” said Huffman.

Most of the funding is coming from the state’s school construction grant program.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.