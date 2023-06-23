Circle’s ‘Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty’ returns for season premiere, featuring NASCAR star Kyle Busch

(Gray News) - One of Circle Network’s most anticipated original programs, “Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty,” will return for its third season, premiering on Thursday, June 29 at 10/9c.

Season three will kick off with a sitdown conversation between racing legend Petty and star NASCAR driver Kyle Busch as they take a ride in Busch’s 69 Chevy Camaro to eat at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. The two discuss family, racing and Busch’s decision to move to a new team for the 2023 season.

The third season of “Dinner Drive” will showcase Petty’s unique and exciting interview style as he sits down with comedian John Crist to discuss his secrets to success, former NBA player Muggsy Bogues to chat through his experience as the shortest-ever NBA player, and NFL player-turned-broadcaster Mike Golic to learn about how he combated his type 2 diabetes diagnosis while still playing football. Petty will also have conversations with Greg Olsen, Bill Engvall, George Brett, Terry Bradshaw and more.

In full, the season will feature 12 30-minute episodes with guests across sports and entertainment hand-selected by Kyle Petty himself. Each guest will take Kyle for a spin in a vintage or special car to one of their favorite local restaurants across Tennessee, Arizona, Oklahoma and more.

“I’m thrilled to be back for season three of ‘Dinner Drive,’” said host Kyle Petty. “It’s always a treat to sit down with some of the most interesting people in entertainment and sports and pick their brains about their careers and experiences. Thank you to Circle Network for bringing me back for another season!”

“It’s a pleasure to work with Kyle Petty again on ‘Dinner Drive.’ He has such a gifted style of interviewing and really knows how to tap into the most interesting and unique sides of people’s lives and careers,” said Circle Network’s General Manager, Drew Reifenberger. “Plus, he gets everyone to tell some hilarious stories about their lives. You don’t want to miss it!”

“Chatting with Kyle Petty over a homemade meal at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen was such a memorable experience,” said guest Kyle Busch, who drives the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. “Between my passion for racing and cars, and my love of family, we had so much in common and to talk about. Participating in ‘Dinner Drive’ with him was enjoyable and I’m excited to watch the start of Season 3!”

Tune in on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10/9c for the premiere of season three featuring a conversation between NASCAR legends Kyle Petty and Kyle Busch. Plus, you can now catch up on past seasons of Circle Network’s shows wherever you are on the Circle Now app, available on all mobile app stores plus Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Android TV and more.

Gray Television is an investor in Circle Network.

